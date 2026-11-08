It’s setback for K’taka’s first rewilding centre

BENGALURU: Work on Karnataka's first rewilding centre in Bhadra Tiger Reserve (BTR) has come to a halt. This is because of the growing opposition from locals and conservationists. The department is looking for places in Bandipur and Nagarahole tiger reserves for the centre. But the presence of many big cats in these reserves makes the task of finding a location for the centre more challenging.

Karnataka is keen on adopting the first rewilding centre model that was created in MP, where a portion of the forest will be used for creating a special enclosure to house rescued tiger cubs. In a peri-forest environment, the cubs will be fed till they are able to fend for themselves, and later will be released.

A team of conservationists along with members of the Wildlife Conservation Action Team wrote to Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Ramalinga Reddy on October 31, opposing the rewilding centre. They stated that the location of the centre is close to hamlets where forest dwellers reside. They are apprehensive that the forest dwellers will be evicted. It can also increase man-animal conflict, they said.