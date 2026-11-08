Karnataka HC raps ED, says it’s not a super cop

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court said that the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) is not a super cop to investigate anything and everything which comes to its notice. The court also said that allowing the ED to prefer a private complaint, when other government authorities deem it inappropriate to initiate any proceedings against anybody, will amount to permitting the ED to act as a super cop, and it goes against the philosophy of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

“ED is not empowered to file a private complaint under Section 200 of CrPC, now Section 223 of the BNSS, when the investigating agencies did not act on the information shared by it under Section 66(2) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act,” the court noted.

The court stated that a perusal of Section 66(2) of PMLA points out that if, during the course of investigation, the ED comes across violations of other provisions of law, it is duty-bound to intimate the agency concerned and not take up the investigation by itself.

In law, where an act is to be done in a particular way, it must be done in that way and in no other way, it said. Justice M I Arun passed the order while allowing a batch of petitions filed by Malur Congress MLA K Y Nanjegowda, who is also the chairman of the Kolar and Chikkaballapur Milk Union Ltd. (KOMUL) and its former director Y B Ashwathanarayana and three others.

They have challenged the complaint registered by the ED in November 2023, the order passed by the Adjudicating Authority confirming the seizure of articles, the summons issued to them and also a private complaint filed by the ED before a special court in the city.