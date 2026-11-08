Karnataka Minister challenges BJP, JDS over family trust

BENGALURU: Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Saturday challenged the BJP and JDS to produce evidence to substantiate allegations against the Kharge family’s Siddhartha Vihar Trust, asserting that he was ready to place his financial records in the public domain.

Reacting to allegations by Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy that Kharge was conducting real estate business in the name of Siddhartha Vihar Trust, the minister challenged the BJP and JDS leadership to produce documentary evidence. “I alone am enough to take them on. I will bring my documents and they should bring theirs. Whether it is Siddhartha Vihar Trust or personal accounts or bank details, I am ready to produce everything. I will bring all my family’s documents as well,” he said.

He challenged BJP and JDS leaders, including their MLAs, MLCs and MPs, to decide the venue for an open examination of their respective documents. “This hit-and-run politics will not work,” he said, rejecting allegations that the trust was involved in developing layouts and selling sites.

He maintained that the project was intended for a Buddha temple. Questioning why central agencies had not initiated action if there was evidence of wrongdoing, Kharge said the BJP has been in power at the Centre for 12 years and has access to agencies such as the Income Tax Department and the Enforcement Directorate.

Responding to the continuing verbal exchange with Kumaraswamy, Kharge said the latter should maintain the dignity of his office and refrain from making personal remarks. He said he had been responding to statements made by Kumaraswamy and had not initiated personal attacks.

Rejecting criticism that he was arrogant in his exchanges with Opposition leaders, Kharge said he was merely calling out what he considered wrongdoing. “I call a spade a spade. Crooks have to be called crooks,” he said.