New waste contracts to go live in four Bengaluru constituencies by November-end: Minister

BENGALURU: Bengaluru is set to move towards a more accountable and technology-driven waste collection system, with new solid waste management contracts scheduled to become operational in four Assembly constituencies by the end of November, said Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda.

The minister directed officials to complete all preparatory work and ensure the new system begins without disruption in Govindarajanagar, Mahalakshmi Layout, Vijayanagar and Chamarajpet. The new contracts are expected to commence in Chickpet constituency in December.

Reviewing the implementation of the new primary waste collection contracts at a meeting at Vikas Soudha, the minister said the rollout must be backed by strict monitoring, GPS-based vehicle tracking and transparent payment mechanisms. He made it clear that contractors would be paid only for services verified through GPS data, with penalties for vehicles operating without the mandatory tracking system.

The minister directed that GPS installation be made compulsory for every vehicle deployed for waste collection. Payments to contractors must be linked to verified GPS data, and vehicles without functional GPS systems must not be eligible for billing for the day. Contractors violating the requirement must also face penalties.

“A system-generated billing mechanism must be put in place so that payments are linked directly to actual vehicle operations rather than manual claims.

The respective city corporation officials must closely monitor compliance and ensure that the system is implemented effectively,” said Byre Gowda and added that, officials were also instructed to provide a detailed demonstration of the new software, which is already ready, and familiarise both contractors and departmental staff with its functioning. Corporation Commissioners will be responsible for supervising the rollout and ensuring coordination between all stakeholders.