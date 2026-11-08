Now, knives land at Chalavadi’s doorstep

BENGALURU: High drama unfolded after delivery executives tried to deliver parcels containing knives and other sharp objects on cash on delivery option at the official residence of Council Opposition Leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy at the high-security Seven Ministers’ Quarters in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Four delivery executives arrived at the government quarters on two-wheelers carrying parcels reportedly ordered through an instant delivery platform, Blinkit. Security personnel grew suspicious, intercepted and questioned them before they could hand over the packages. Two persons allegedly accompanying the delivery executives, identified by Narayanaswamy as NSUI activists, reportedly insisted that the parcels be delivered to his residence even as the delivery personnel attempted to leave following the questioning.

Holding the state government, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Home Minister Priyank Kharge and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president BK Hariprasad responsible for the incident and the alleged security lapse, Narayanaswamy said he will initiate legal action. The BJP state unit filed a complaint with Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh, urging stringent legal action.

Narayanaswamy said that the cash on delivery orders were placed mentioning his mobile number, that of his personal assistant Mallappa and his close associates to accept the deliveries. He said the five mobile numbers used to place the orders were identified, with one already traced.