The force behind her ambition: Shivamogga girl tops NDA

SHIVAMOGGA: For Shreya N Gowda, joining the armed forces was never a passing childhood dream. Since Class 5, she had wanted to pursue a career beyond the conventional paths of engineering and medicine. Today, the 19-year-old from Thimmapura village in Bhadravathi taluk has secured first rank in the women’s category in the UPSC National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2026.

The turning point came in Class 8, when she learnt that women would be allowed to join the NDA following a Supreme Court intervention in 2021. “I was extremely happy when I learnt that girls could join the NDA. I realised that an opportunity I had been waiting for was finally available, and I wanted to make the most of it,” she said.

Instead of immediately beginning intensive preparation, Shreya focused on developing her overall personality. She participated in debates, drawing and elocution competitions, winning first prize in a state-level debate. Academically, she topped her school in Class 10 and secured first position in the taluk. She studied at BGS Central School at Karehalli.

She later moved to Bengaluru to pursue her studies at BASE PU College and prepare for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). The two years of rigorous preparation, particularly in mathematics and science, helped her considerably in the NDA written examination, which she found easier than JEE. However, she found the five-day Services Selection Board (SSB) interview more demanding. Her preparation included regular running, reading newspapers, following geopolitical developments and attending a 14-day coaching programme in Nagpur.

“I was confident about the written examination, but the SSB was different. It assesses your personality, leadership, decision-making and ability to work in a team,” she said.

Shreya credited her father, Nagendra J, who works at Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Plant (VISL), mother Asha B M, a commerce lecturer, and her cousins for their constant encouragement.