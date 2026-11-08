Vijayapura school headmaster gives wings to student’s dreams

VIJAYAPURA : In an inspiring gesture of commitment to education, a government school headmaster in Vijayapura district has set aside three months of his salary to fulfil the dreams of 22 students by sponsoring their first-ever air journey to New Delhi on an educational tour.

Vithal Bhairagond, Headmaster of Government Kannada Higher Primary School at Hale Dhulkhed in Chadachan taluk, has earmarked around Rs. 2 lakh to Rs. 3 lakh from his personal earnings to organise the four-day tour. Two other teachers will accompany the students. The initiative assumes significance as four to five of the participating children belong to families of migrant labourers who have moved to other places in search of employment. For these children, travelling by airplane and visiting some of the country’s most famous historical monuments will be an unforgettable experience.

Bhairagond conceived the initiative with the objective of providing government schoolchildren, particularly those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, opportunities to explore the world beyond their classrooms. He believes that financial constraints should not deprive children of experiences that can broaden their knowledge and aspirations.

The educational tour will commence on November 13. The students will travel to New Delhi via Solapur and Pune and spend four days exploring important historical and cultural destinations.