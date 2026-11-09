65-year-old Karnataka man arrested under POCSO for sexual assault of schoolgirl

MUNDGOD(UTTARA KANNADA): The Mundgod police arrested a 65-year-old man for sexually assaulting a minor girl, a sixth standard student, and impregnating her. He has been booked under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The accused, Ismail Hulgar, a plumber, allegedly sexually abused the 12-year-old girl from a Scheduled Tribe community, holding her at knifepoint, the police said. The accused and the victim stay in a village 10 km from Mundgod.

Hugar, who is the victim’s neighbour, took her by force when her family members were not in the house and abused her sexually, the police said. He then warned her not to reveal the incident to her family members and threatened her of dire consequences if she spoke about it, the police added.

Though the minor girl got pregnant, the parents surprisingly were not aware of it and got to know only after the girl started complaining of stomach pain. When they took her to the hospital, doctors revealed that she was almost nine-month pregnant.

That was when she revealed to her parents about the sexual assault, the police said. After a complaint was filed, the police took the accused into custody. Dalit organisations have now taken to the streets and demanded severe punishment for the accused.