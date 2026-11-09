Belagavi community donates 100 units of bloods 4-Year-Old Girl Battling Leukemia

BELAGAVI: It was a community-driven gesture to help a four-year-old Karnataka girl suffering from B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (B-ALL), a type of blood cancer. The initiative to support Vanshika Shashikant Hosmani, being treated at KLE Dr Prabhakar Kore Hospital and MRC and Cancer Hospital, Belagavi, successfully collected 100 units of blood, providing crucial support for her ongoing treatment.

Vanshika was diagnosed with cancer recently and is expected to undergo treatment for approximately three years.

According to her doctors, she is likely to require frequent transfusions of blood products, including packed red blood cells and platelet concentrates, during her treatment and chemotherapy.

Following an appeal from Vanshika’s family, the Incredible Belgaum Foundation, in association with corporator Shankar Patil, organised a special blood donation drive at KLE Hospital on November 6 and 7, seeking support from voluntary donors. The appeal received an overwhelming response from donors, volunteers and well-wishers, completing the target of collecting 100 units of blood, said Vinayak Naykoji of Incredible Belgaum.

Vanshika’s father Shashikant Hosamani said, “We shifted to Belagavi for our daughter’s treatment. We are new to this city and were worried about arranging such a big requirement of blood throughout the year. Incredible Belgaum and people of Belagavi connected and we are overwhelmed with such great response.” The campaign, titled “Save Vanshika – One Little Life, One Big Mission”, highlighted the importance of continued voluntary blood donation for patients undergoing prolonged cancer treatment.

While the 100-unit collection provided immediate support, Vanshika’s treatment is expected to continue for some years, during which she may require further blood and platelet transfusions.

The organisers urged eligible donors to continue supporting patients in need of blood. “Every donor is a hero. Every donation matters,” Naykoji said