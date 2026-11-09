BYV slams Karnataka government, says it has made life ‘miserable’ for citizens

BENGALURU: Karantaka BJP president BY Vijayendra on Sunday sharply criticised the Congress government, alleging that repeated price increases over its three-and-a-half years in power have made life “miserable” for ordinary citizens and dampened festive spirits ahead of Deepavali.

“Due to the frequent price hikes on essential commodities, the people of Karnataka are really worried even to celebrate the festivals,” Vijayendra said.

He claimed the government’s “biggest achievement” has been hiking taxes and charges.

Among the increases he listed were higher property taxes, costlier liquor, raised stamp duty, a Rs 8 to Rs 10 jump in milk prices, and the recent hike in bus fares.

Turning to the state’s finances, Vijayendra said the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is reeling under heavy losses, with the government owing it more than Rs 7,500 crore. He alleged that CM DK Shivakumar had publicly admitted the state’s coffers were empty and that the government lacked funds to compensate sugarcane farmers.

He also faulted the Chief Minister for urging corporate companies to adopt over 2,000 government schools, viewing it as a further sign of the administration’s strained resources.