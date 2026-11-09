Committed to implementing Mekedatu project: Karnataka CM

HASSAN: A day after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him not to give assent for the Mekedatu project, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday said Karnataka does not need permission from Tamil Nadu to build the Mekedatu balancing reservoir, citing the Supreme Court verdict, subject to the release of 177 TMC ft of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the Goddess Hasanamba temple, Shivakumar said the reservoir would benefit Tamil Nadu too. He said Karnataka had identified 5,400 acres of forest land for compensatory afforestation, and would submit its application once the process was completed. Appealing to Vijay to send a team for discussions, Shivakumar said Karnataka’s leaders were united on the issue. “Let us respect the law, work together and share water,” he said.

Shivakumar said Karnataka only wants support from neighbouring Tamil Nadu to implement the long-pending project. The Supreme Court’s clearance is more important than the Centre’s permission. Besides, the Supreme Court has already given its verdict that the Mekedatu project is Karnataka’s right, after dismissing Tamil Nadu’s petition in this regard. The state government is committed to completing the project with the support of all party leaders, the CM added.