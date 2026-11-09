Deafening Deepavali crackers send Bengaluru’s street dogs fleeing in fear

BENGALURU: As deafening firecrackers continue to explode across Bengaluru during Deepavali, the city’s street dogs are bearing the brunt of the celebrations, with several animals seen shivering, hiding and running in fear.

Frightened by the loud explosions, dogs are travelling kilometres away from their familiar surroundings and darting across busy roads, putting themselves at risk of being hit by vehicles.

With complaints about distressed animals pouring in, animal rescuers and concerned residents have begun opening their homes and other spaces to provide temporary shelter to dogs unable to cope with the noise.

From moving mother dogs and puppies into foster care to administering calming medication under veterinary guidance, communities are taking collective measures to protect animals during the festivities.

Lakshmi Swaminathan, trustee of Mylos Foundation, said the organisation had received several calls about dogs shivering, struggling and suffering injuries. Complaints had come from areas including Basavanagudi, BTM Layout and Varthur.

Around seven puppies from Rayasandra and Electronics City have been moved into temporary foster care along with their mothers for four to five days, as rescuers fear they could panic, run onto roads or get caught in traffic.