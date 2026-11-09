Have a cracker of a Deepavali... but keep it safe and sound

BENGALURU: The purpose of festivals is to celebrate and share joy, ensure safety of near and dear ones and wellbeing of all.
But somehow this is forgotten over the years, particularly during festivals. With rising pollution levels, particularly in the national capital, the Supreme Court issued stern directions for all on bursting crackers. But little is implemented by all on ground. Now crackers are burst all year round and on all occasions.
“If air pollution and noise decibels have to be addressed, then the cost of crackers should be exorbitant. The discount schemes, offering up to 90 per cent discount, should stop. There has to be stern checking at the borders and unless this is addressed, controlling noise and air pollution, and ensuring timings is not possible,” said a senior Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) official, seeking anonymity.
Last Deepavali, KSPCB recorded that air pollution level in the state was 44 per cent lower than that in the previous festive season (2024). The state government is now aiming that air and noise pollution levels are much lower this year.
Average Air Quality Index (AQI) in 2024 was 120 and it improved to 83 in 2025, as per KSPCB data. KSPCB officials admitted that though awareness programmes played some role, rainfall during the festive days had helped control air pollution and deterred many from bursting crackers.
Further, government and private-run hospitals recorded a large number of cases of people suffering from eye injuries across the state. Over 25 eye injury cases -- minor and major -- were reported in Bengaluru alone, during two days of the festive season in 2025.
“Today bursting crackers has become a status symbol. People burst crackers till late in the night during Deepavali. They also burst crackers on other occasions, including birthdays, purchasing a new car, opening of a new store, wedding anniversaries and other occasions which were not heard of before. People are no more considerate towards the wellbeing of others, particularly children, heart patients and senior citizens,” said Sharada L, a senior citizen and resident of Rajarajeshwarinagar.
“This year, all efforts are being made to reduce air and noise pollution levels. A series of meetings have been held with all stakeholders. Inspection are held for green crackers, but none have been seized so far. We are promoting green crackers,” the KSPCB official said.
K Shilpa, Deputy Environmental Officer, KSPCB, Shivamogga, said only the sale of green crackers is permitted. No one is allowed to burst crackers within 300m of a hospital. Crackers should not be burst between 10pm and 6am. Crackers crossing the 125 decibel level are strictly prohibited, she added.
Satish Kumar Shetty, organising secretary of Shivamogga Nagarika Hitarakshana Vedike, said setting specific time limits for bursting green crackers is essential. Though they contribute to air pollution, their impact is significantly less than that of normal crackers.
Seize non-green crackers, says minister
Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Ramalinga Reddy held a series of meetings with all stakeholders and issued stern directions to ensure that the apex court orders are followed. He said crackers should be burst only between 8pm and 10pm on the festival day. He also directed officials to check on cracker stalls and seize non-green crackers and those without the prescribed hologram.
KSPCB Chairman R Gokul said loud crackers affect not only human health but also that of animals. Decibel (dB) levels cross 120 during the festive season against the permissible limit of 60dB in residential areas and 75dB in industrial areas.
Raichur Deputy Commissioner Poovitha S said green firecrackers can be identified by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and National Environmental Engineering Research (NEERI) logos with a registration number printed on firecracker boxes. No firecrackers of any kind are allowed to be burst around educational institutions, hospitals, old age homes and other prohibited areas, she added.
Animals, birds affected
Geeta Seshamani, co-founder and secretary of Wildlife SOS, said birds and other urban wildlife are often overlooked during festivities, even though they are particularly vulnerable to sudden noise and light disturbances.
Wildlife SOS has rescued over 650 mammals, 700 birds and 700 reptiles in the state. In Bengaluru, the wildlife rehabilitation centre recorded 141 rescues last Deepavali, involving birds and reptiles.
Baiju Raj MV, director, Conservation Projects, Wildlife SOS, said: “Birds depend on the quiet and darkness of the night to rest. The sudden bursts of sound and light from fireworks startle them, forcing them to take flight. Such unexpected disturbances can interrupt their resting patterns, cause disorientation and expose them to additional risks in increasingly crowded urban environments.”
Animal welfare activist Nikita Naresh Kunthe said loud explosions cause severe distress to dogs and cats, making them hide, panic and sometimes run on to busy roads, risking injuries or getting lost. Birds may abandon their nests, collide with buildings or fall from trees. Toxic smoke also affects their health. “Animals do not understand our celebrations; they only experience fear and helplessness. Our happiness should never come at the cost of another living being’s suffering,” Kunthe added.
Spare a thought for children, the elderly
Health experts appealed to people to celebrate the festival with traditional lamps and lights, instead of bursting firecrackers.
Dr Mukund Khatavkar, general practitioner from Belagavi, said smoke from firecrackers pollutes the atmosphere and adversely affects children, senior citizens and people with respiratory problems. It also poses a threat to animals and the environment, he said.
Dr Sakalesh Patil Bettadur, cardiologist at Bettadur Hospital in Raichur, said firecrackers pose significant health risks, especially among children, senior citizens and people with heart and lung diseases.
General physician Dr Mallhari Rao from Kalaburagi appealed to senior citizens to keep distance from high-decibel crackers. Dr M Mahendra, allergy and asthma specialist at McGann Teaching District Hospital in Shivamogga, said after crackers are burst, the air carries toxic gases and heavy metal particles that enter the lungs.
“This affects healthy individuals and those with pre-existing lung diseases. Elderly people often have compromised lungs, and patients with asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) face severe breathlessness, requiring immediate medical attention. It can also lead to death if emergency medical care is not provided in time. People prone to lung infections should avoid this. They can also use N95 masks, inhalers and stay indoors,” he said.
Police put in place precautionary measures
The police department has taken a series of precautionary measures to ensure the festival is accident-free. Bengaluru City police department partnered with Compassion Unlimited Plus Action (CUPA) for the safety of community animals.
Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh took to social media asking people to look out for community animals this festive season. He requested people to keep a safe distance from animals and not throw crackers at animals.
In Kalaburagi, the police department was seen keeping a constant vigil on people bursting crackers of high decibels. Adduru Srinivasalu, Superintendent of Police, Kalaburagi, said the police department had asked owners of all cracker stores to sell green crackers and to create awareness among customers about the necessity of using only green crackers.
SC guidelines for bursting of crackers
Dakshina Kannada SP Dr Arun K said the Supreme Court had issued four primary guidelines regarding bursting of crackers:
Timings to burst crackers: In Dakshina Kannada district, it is self-regulated to a great extent.
No cracker zones (hospitals, schools, old age homes etc): This is also by and large self-regulated, but if there are any complaints police attend to it. While these two guidelines can be implemented to a large extent, public can call 112 to complain.
Green crackers: This is a challenge and difficult even for PCB officials to identify them.
Prohibited crackers: Crackers containing barium are prohibited, and online sales are tough to monitor. There is a difficulty in implementing this norms at the local level, and practically impossible to find such crackers. It might be effective if implemented at the stage of manufacturing crackers.
He said that until now, there have been no complaints regarding crackers, either to 112 or to stations. Only one case was registered at Bellare police station on an illegal storage and sale unit.
(With inputs from: Tushar A Majukar/ Belagavi, Ramakrishna Badseshi/ Kalaburagi, Arpitha I/ Shivamogga, Basavaraj Bhogavati/Raichur, Divya Cutinho/Mangaluru)