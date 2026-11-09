Have a cracker of a Deepavali... but keep it safe and sound

BENGALURU: The purpose of festivals is to celebrate and share joy, ensure safety of near and dear ones and wellbeing of all.

But somehow this is forgotten over the years, particularly during festivals. With rising pollution levels, particularly in the national capital, the Supreme Court issued stern directions for all on bursting crackers. But little is implemented by all on ground. Now crackers are burst all year round and on all occasions.

“If air pollution and noise decibels have to be addressed, then the cost of crackers should be exorbitant. The discount schemes, offering up to 90 per cent discount, should stop. There has to be stern checking at the borders and unless this is addressed, controlling noise and air pollution, and ensuring timings is not possible,” said a senior Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) official, seeking anonymity.

Last Deepavali, KSPCB recorded that air pollution level in the state was 44 per cent lower than that in the previous festive season (2024). The state government is now aiming that air and noise pollution levels are much lower this year.

Average Air Quality Index (AQI) in 2024 was 120 and it improved to 83 in 2025, as per KSPCB data. KSPCB officials admitted that though awareness programmes played some role, rainfall during the festive days had helped control air pollution and deterred many from bursting crackers.

Further, government and private-run hospitals recorded a large number of cases of people suffering from eye injuries across the state. Over 25 eye injury cases -- minor and major -- were reported in Bengaluru alone, during two days of the festive season in 2025.