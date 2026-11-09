HDK demands probe into WhatsApp chat of Hassan DC demanding bribe

HASSAN: Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday urged Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and DG&IGP MA Saleem to investigate the alleged WhatsApp chat between Shashikiran, the personnel assistant of Hassan Deputy Commissioner (DC) KS Latha Kumari, and a stone crusher unit manager, demanding a huge bribe to clear files.

Kumaraswamy said the WhatsApp chat involves giving Rs 75 lakh to Hassan district minister KM Shivalingegowda to continue her as Hassan DC. He said a state government official, his face covered with a towel, handed over a copy of the chat to him and left.

“Is Shivakumar, who asked the people to complain to him if any official demanded a bribe, ready to act against the complaint against the DC and district minister?” he asked. He said the Congress government failed to maintain financial discipline and announced crores of rupees for schemes and programmes, despite a fund crunch. Contractors’ bills to the tune of Rs 39,000 crore are pending, he said.

Reacting to the allegations, Shivakumar said Latha Kumari was discharging her duties effectively and ensuring good administration. Speaking in Hassan after visiting the Hasanamba temple, he said leaders should not become disturbed or lose their temper over remarks by opposition leaders.