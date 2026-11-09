Karnataka CM to review BDA projects, discuss residential sites

BENGALURU: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar will on Monday review the progress of key Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) projects, with discussions expected to focus on easing

traffic congestion, planned urban development and resolving long-pending issues related to residential sites and housing.

The review meeting will cover the status of ongoing projects, implementation timelines, land acquisition, and financial and administrative matters. The CM is also expected to announce new projects and initiatives at a press conference following the meeting.

One of the key issues likely to be discussed is the regularisation of houses constructed more than 12 years ago, before July 10, 2008, on land acquired by the BDA under Rule 38(D). The CM is likely to launch an online application system for the scheme.

The government has reduced fees based on guidance value by 50 per cent across eligible site categories.

Reduced Fees