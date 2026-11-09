Karnataka: Muslim family and 35 years of performing Lakshmi puja

GADAG: A Muslim family in Jakkali village of Gadag district has been celebrating Diwali for the last 35 years. Every member of the family worships Goddess Lakshmi.

A bicycle puncture and repair shop owner, Qutbuddin Gadad, who resides near the bus stand in Jakkali village, has been installing an idol of Goddess Lakshmi in their shop every Diwali and spreading the message of communal harmony.

Qutbuddin’s family members start cleaning their shop two days before Diwali. They spruce up the shop with lights, invite priests to chant Lakshmi goddess’ mantras, and prepare sweet Kadabu and other traditional Diwali items. They also invite neighbours to celebrate the festival.

Qutbuddin’s family is famous for celebrating festivals of all religions. He says people, irrespective of community, come to his shop. “All are helping me lead a good life,” he says. So, he believes he must worship gods from all communities.

“It is truly remarkable that, despite the demands of his daily labour, he has consistently maintained the tradition of worshipping Goddess Lakshmi for 35 years. Our village, known as Gandhi village, has not witnessed any communal clashes due to people like Qutbuddin,” said Sangamesh Menasagi, a resident of Jakkali.

When asked, Qutbuddin said, “On the day of the festival, Hindu priests are invited to worship Goddess Lakshmi in accordance with traditional customs. This involves chanting mantras and offering aarti. We all participate in the puja together.

We pray for the prosperity and well-being of our family, as well as for the welfare of all the villagers. After the puja, my wife prepares kadubu and other dishes in our house. While the gathering was initially limited to 10 people, it has grown to over 50 people now. We are happy to be a part of this festival and all the villagers live in harmony.”