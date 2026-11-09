Karnataka: Poster war widens as Congress, BJP trade barbs

BENGALURU: The political confrontation between the ruling Congress and the Opposition BJP in Karnataka escalated on Sunday, with the Youth Congress expanding its poster campaign to target Union Minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy over his ‘Balitha Dalita’ remark against Home and IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge.

Youth Congress workers put up posters and banners at JDS and BJP offices and prominent junctions across Bengaluru overnight on Saturday. While civic authorities removed some of them, others remained at several locations.

Carrying the message, “Haudu, Naanu Balitha Dalita, Sumaranna” (Yes, I am an empowered Dalit, Sumaranna), the posters sought to turn Kumaraswamy’s remark against Priyank into a political counterattack. One of the messages read: “I grew up because of the Constitution and the Congress, not because of the potatoes from your house,” an apparent reference to Kumaraswamy’s earlier remarks.

The Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress also held a banner and poster campaign at Mehkri Circle at 5.30 pm on Sunday under the leadership of its state president HS Manjunath Gowda. The campaign was intended to protest Kumaraswamy’s alleged anti-Dalit remarks and what the organisation termed provocative statements by BJP MLC and LoP in Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy.

Meanwhile, state BJP president BY Vijayendra challenged Priyank and other ministers to explain their achievements instead of engaging in poster politics. “Let Priyank Kharge or any minister in the Cabinet hold a press conference and explain their achievements. Instead, they are wasting time on such activities in the name of poster wars,” he said.