Karnataka: Poster war widens as Congress, BJP trade barbs

BENGALURU: The political confrontation between the ruling Congress and the Opposition BJP in Karnataka escalated on Sunday, with the Youth Congress expanding its poster campaign to target Union Minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy over his ‘Balitha Dalita’ remark against Home and IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge.
Youth Congress workers put up posters and banners at JDS and BJP offices and prominent junctions across Bengaluru overnight on Saturday. While civic authorities removed some of them, others remained at several locations.
Carrying the message, “Haudu, Naanu Balitha Dalita, Sumaranna” (Yes, I am an empowered Dalit, Sumaranna), the posters sought to turn Kumaraswamy’s remark against Priyank into a political counterattack. One of the messages read: “I grew up because of the Constitution and the Congress, not because of the potatoes from your house,” an apparent reference to Kumaraswamy’s earlier remarks.
The Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress also held a banner and poster campaign at Mehkri Circle at 5.30 pm on Sunday under the leadership of its state president HS Manjunath Gowda. The campaign was intended to protest Kumaraswamy’s alleged anti-Dalit remarks and what the organisation termed provocative statements by BJP MLC and LoP in Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy.
Meanwhile, state BJP president BY Vijayendra challenged Priyank and other ministers to explain their achievements instead of engaging in poster politics. “Let Priyank Kharge or any minister in the Cabinet hold a press conference and explain their achievements. Instead, they are wasting time on such activities in the name of poster wars,” he said.
Taking exception to the “Halliguggu” (rustic or village bumpkin) jibe, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said, “Yes, I am a Halliguggu. But didn’t your father also come from a village? Where did Mallikarjun Kharge come from? Haven’t you insulted your own father?”
His remarks were seen as a counter to Priyank, who had used the term “Halliguggu” during his exchange with H D Kumaraswamy, after the latter described him as a “Balitha Dalita”. “Which Dalit leaders have you nurtured and encouraged? Tell me, Priyank Kharge. There are enough people to fight for the RSS and secure justice for it. First ensure justice for Dalits,” he asked.
Narayanaswamy also launched a counterattack against Congress leaders. “What do you mean by saying you are Gandhi’s children? Which Gandhi were you born to? You call Vijayendra the son of thieves. Aren’t you ashamed?” he said, alleging that the Congress was indulging in political theatrics.
The latest campaign marks an expansion of the poster war that began with Youth Congress workers targeting Vijayendra over his “RTGS Chor” and “RTGS Villain” remarks. Posters had first appeared near the residences of Vijayendra and his father, former CM BS Yediyurappa, in Bengaluru. T
he campaign subsequently extended to the residences of Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje and former CM Basavaraj Bommai. It later spread to Shivamogga, where Youth Congress workers pasted posters outside Vijayendra’s residence and the BJP district office. BJP leaders lodged a complaint at Doddapete police station.