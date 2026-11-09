LPG price hike adds to woes of Bengaluru auto drivers

BENGALURU: Auto drivers in Bengaluru have alleged that LPG prices have increased by Rs 11 per kg in October alone, adding to their financial burden. LPG-run autos account for nearly half of the total auto population in the city.

“Most gas refilling stations are increasing prices as they wish. When we question the basis for hikes, they threaten to file police cases against us. We are told to either buy gas at the prevailing rate or move on. While the minimum auto fare remains fixed at Rs 36, it has not kept pace with the rising cost of living,” said Murthy Nayak, who has been driving an auto for 10 years.

“Our livelihoods depend on daily earnings, but the prices of essential commodities have increased drastically lately. Even school van operators have raised their service charges. How can we manage when LPG prices are increased two or three times in a month? On what basis are these hikes being made?” he asked.

Another auto driver, V Prakash, said the rising cost of essentials had made it difficult to support his family. “Everything has become expensive, and it is increasingly difficult to run a family. Our monthly provision expenses, which used to be around Rs 1,000, have now increased to Rs 2,300 to 2,400. Cooking oil costs Rs 180 per litre, while rice and other essentials have also become expensive. How are we expected to survive?” he said.

He also said auto drivers were not consulted when decisions on fares were fixed and that decisions on fare revisions did not benefit them.

Meanwhile, Rudramurthy, general secretary of the Auto Rickshaw Drivers Union, called for a uniform fare structure across Karnataka and not allow the Deputy Commissioners to decide the fares.