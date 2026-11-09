Petrol samples collected, tested at 67 sites: Karnataka CM DKS

BENGALURU: In light of complaints that engine performance in vehicles is being adversely affected by the increased proportion of ethanol blending in vehicle fuel, petrol samples have been collected and tested at 67 locations across Karnataka, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said on Sunday.

The minister concerned will officially hold a press conference on Monday to provide details regarding the inspection report and the next course of action, the CM told reporters near his residence in Sadashivanagar, Bengaluru.

“The government has taken serious note of complaints regarding 31.5% ethanol being blended into petrol. Necessary instructions have been issued to the concerned Minister in this regard, and information has also been sent to the Union Government. Thousands of motorists have complained about various issues, including reduced vehicle mileage, failure to cover expected distances, and engines stalling while in motion,” he said.

‘Not just at pumps’

Inspections have been conducted not only at petrol pumps but also at the stages where ethanol is being blended and distributed, the CM said. “Documents detailing where and how the blending is being done have also been collected. The Minister will release a detailed report,” he said, adding that the Centre cannot shirk responsibility on this matter.

“Vehicle performance, fuel quality, and public safety are paramount. It is not right to increase the blending ratio simply to profit from ethanol being available at a lower cost. Causing inconvenience to the public is not acceptable. The government takes this issue, which has raised concerns among motorists nationwide, very seriously. We condemn such a hazardous situation,” he added.

“Why are BJP and JDS leaders, as well as LoP R Ashoka, silent on this issue? Everyone must raise their voice on matters concerning the public interest,” the CM said.