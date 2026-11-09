PM’s vision for Karnataka and Congress’ narrow agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s letter to Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on the auspicious occasion of Karnataka Statehood Day, stands as a dignified example of Indian federalism at work.

Rising above partisan divisions, the Prime Minister invoked the timeless creation of Rashtrakavi Kuvempu, ‘Jaya Bharata Jananiya Tanujate’, and Jagadguru Basaveshwara’s guiding philosophy of ‘Kayakave Kailasa’, conveying his heartfelt wishes for progress and prosperity to over six crore Kannadigas.

By openly offering the Centre’s support for the state’s comprehensive development, water security, scientific waste management and modern infrastructure, the PM presented a constructive and forward-looking approach toward strengthening the country’s federal fabric.

Regrettably, while the P called for shared responsibility in shaping the state’s future and serving its people, the Congress-led government chose to respond with political grievance, deflection, and excuses. For the BJP, this reaction underscores an ongoing pattern where political expediency is prioritized over public welfare and state progress. While Prime Minister Modi continues to advocate inclusive development under the ethos of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’, the state leadership has settled for confrontation and blame.

The Prime Minister’s correspondence reflected a deep regard for Karnataka’s rich heritage, culture and potential. Drawing inspiration from the valour of Rani Chennamma, Rani Abbakka and Onake Obavva, alongside the transformative vision of Sir M Visvesvaraya and Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, he laid out a practical framework for the state’s modern growth.