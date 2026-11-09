PM’s vision for Karnataka and Congress’ narrow agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s letter to Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on the auspicious occasion of Karnataka Statehood Day, stands as a dignified example of Indian federalism at work.
Rising above partisan divisions, the Prime Minister invoked the timeless creation of Rashtrakavi Kuvempu, ‘Jaya Bharata Jananiya Tanujate’, and Jagadguru Basaveshwara’s guiding philosophy of ‘Kayakave Kailasa’, conveying his heartfelt wishes for progress and prosperity to over six crore Kannadigas.
By openly offering the Centre’s support for the state’s comprehensive development, water security, scientific waste management and modern infrastructure, the PM presented a constructive and forward-looking approach toward strengthening the country’s federal fabric.
Regrettably, while the P called for shared responsibility in shaping the state’s future and serving its people, the Congress-led government chose to respond with political grievance, deflection, and excuses. For the BJP, this reaction underscores an ongoing pattern where political expediency is prioritized over public welfare and state progress. While Prime Minister Modi continues to advocate inclusive development under the ethos of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’, the state leadership has settled for confrontation and blame.
The Prime Minister’s correspondence reflected a deep regard for Karnataka’s rich heritage, culture and potential. Drawing inspiration from the valour of Rani Chennamma, Rani Abbakka and Onake Obavva, alongside the transformative vision of Sir M Visvesvaraya and Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, he laid out a practical framework for the state’s modern growth.
Landmark initiatives such as the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, world-class Terminal 2 at Kempegowda International Airport, Shivamogga airport, South India’s first Vande Bharat Express, Asia’s largest HAL helicopter facility in Tumakuru, and the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology at Dharwad serve as clear proof that the Centre’s commitment to Karnataka is backed by tangible, ground-level delivery.
The communication also focused on environmental concerns, especially Karnataka’s deepening water crisis. The Prime Minister made it clear that water conservation and drought mitigation require joint responsibility rather than isolated action.
With over 63 lakh rural households in Karnataka receiving functional tap connections under the Har Ghar Jal mission and more than Rs 10,000 crore sanctioned under AMRUT 2.0 for drinking water and sewerage networks, the Central government has consistently prioritized public needs.
Against this backdrop, the state leadership’s move to turn a constructive exchange into a political grievance highlights administrative shortcomings. Citizens of Karnataka recognize that when fiscal health is strained by short-term considerations, blaming the Centre cannot substitute for responsible governance.
A similar duality is visible in the approach to regional water issues, including the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project on the Cauvery river. Ground-level delivery defines the Centre’s record, in contrast to baseless accusations.
In his letter, PM Modi recalled the historic 1924 Belagavi Congress session chaired by Mahatma Gandhi, reiterating the enduring values of unity, self-reliance and public participation to build a ‘Viksit Karnataka’ on the path toward a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.
Rather than aligning with that unifying legacy, present-day political rhetoric often relies on divisive narratives and artificial regional divides that hold back genuine progress under the pretext of federal autonomy.
For the BJP, federalism is not merely a constitutional provision, but the living foundation of nation-building. National advancement depends entirely on the strength and stability of the states. When a Prime Minister marks a State Foundation Day with an earnest offer of coordination, resources and cooperation, institutional propriety calls for a constructive response focused on public welfare rather than political defensiveness.
The discerning and hardworking people of Karnataka observe these developments closely. They can see who is working consistently to sustain Bengaluru’s position as a global tech centre and ensure the state remains a vital economic engine, and who is resorting to rhetoric to obscure domestic governance challenges. Public aspirations cannot be held back by routine political posturing. The BJP remains firmly committed to Karnataka’s citizens, working under PM Narendra Modi’s guidance to overcome partisan barriers and build a secure, prosperous, and self-reliant state.