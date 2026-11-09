Work begins on Bengaluru's Mehkri Circle elevated corridor

BENGALURU: While Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) is taking up work on the 1.74-km elevated corridor planned at Mehkri Circle, with traffic restrictions already in place, several aspects of the project, including land acquisition requirements and the possibility of interference with Namma Metro’s proposed Red Line, are still being examined.

This raises questions about how these aspects have been addressed in the project planning phase, and the extent to which they have been covered in the Detailed Project Report (DPR), which is not available in public domain. While BDA maintains that a DPR for the project is available, its responses indicate that certain crucial technical aspects are still under examination.

One such instance is the possible interference between the proposed Metro Red Line and elevated corridor. The BDA said, “The proposed elevated corridor pier locations, foundations and structural clearances are required to be examined with reference to relevant BMRCL alignment drawings. Necessary coordination and design modifications, wherever required, shall be undertaken in consultation with BMRCL, subject to technical feasibility and approval.”

The BDA further stated that final confirmation regarding non-interference would be based on the approved drawings and BMRCL’s technical observations and clearance.