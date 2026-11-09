Work begins on Bengaluru's Mehkri Circle elevated corridor

BENGALURU: While Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) is taking up work on the 1.74-km elevated corridor planned at Mehkri Circle, with traffic restrictions already in place, several aspects of the project, including land acquisition requirements and the possibility of interference with Namma Metro’s proposed Red Line, are still being examined.
This raises questions about how these aspects have been addressed in the project planning phase, and the extent to which they have been covered in the Detailed Project Report (DPR), which is not available in public domain. While BDA maintains that a DPR for the project is available, its responses indicate that certain crucial technical aspects are still under examination.
One such instance is the possible interference between the proposed Metro Red Line and elevated corridor. The BDA said, “The proposed elevated corridor pier locations, foundations and structural clearances are required to be examined with reference to relevant BMRCL alignment drawings. Necessary coordination and design modifications, wherever required, shall be undertaken in consultation with BMRCL, subject to technical feasibility and approval.”
The BDA further stated that final confirmation regarding non-interference would be based on the approved drawings and BMRCL’s technical observations and clearance.
In addition, Rs 170 crore has been earmarked for land acquisition as part of the Rs 725-crore project. Asked where exactly land was being acquired, the authority said, “Although the principal elevated structure is proposed along the existing Ballari Road corridor, additional land may be required for approaches, ramps, rotary connections, junction improvements and other associated facilities.”
It further stated that the exact locations, survey numbers, extent of land and compensation requirements, including the Rs 170-crore provision, would be confirmed from the approved land acquisition schedule and sanctioned estimate. This leaves the precise land requirements for approach roads and other associated works unclear, even as work on the elevated corridor is moving ahead.
Meanwhile, the BDA had requested Indian Institute of Science (IISc) on September 16 to conduct an independent scientific traffic impact assessment of both projects as an integrated corridor. IISc submitted its formal proposal on October 21, with a proposed study period of three months. However, work on the elevated corridor is moving ahead even as the proposal remains under the administrative and financial approval process, according to the BDA.