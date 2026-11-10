CM DK Shivakumar 50% off on guidance value for 1 lakh owners

BENGALURU: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday announced a 50% discount on the Guidance Value (GV) for around 1 lakh site owners with unregistered documents under Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) to get their properties legalised.

The CM said that the BDA is presenting four major citizen-centric initiatives, as it is completing 50 years. For the owners who have purchased or built houses on BDA lands before 2008, the previous government had made rules to regularise their sites and framed rules in 2021.

However, only 600 applications were received. To help these segments, the current government has brought in Rule 38(d) and passed it in the assembly, that paves the way for owners with unregistered documents to pay a 50% reduction of the GV fixed by the previous government, he said.

“December 17 is the last date to file an application, and after the last date, within two months, the cases will be disposed of,” said the CM. He further said the government has already issued a notification to regularise houses built 12 years ago (before 10.07.2008) on BDA land.

Shivakumar said, a notification will also be published on areas which have the highest number of such sites with unregistered documents and bring awareness among owners to approach the officials concerned and apply online and register to get the land documents.

“Even courts have passed an order. The government can take its land, but here it is providing an opportunity to site owners who purchased and built homes before the 2008 land acquisition,” said CM and added, as these segments of owners have unregistered documents, they cannot sell or there will be any trade from these sites.