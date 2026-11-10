Karnataka clears 147 industrial projects worth Rs 6,826 crore, 18,600 jobs expected

BENGALURU: The State Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) on Monday approved 147 industrial projects involving investments of Rs 6,825.93 crore, which are expected to generate around 18,600 jobs across Karnataka.

Of these, 131 projects will come up in districts other than Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural, giving a boost to industrial development beyond the capital, said Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development Minister MB Patil.

Chairing the committee’s 161st meeting on Monday, Patil said 36 major projects involving investments of more than Rs 50 crore each account for Rs 4,507.71 crore and are expected to generate 12,074 jobs. Another 108 projects, with investments ranging from Rs 15 crore to Rs 50 crore, will bring in Rs 2,238.37 crore and create around 6,526 jobs. The committee also approved additional investments of Rs 79.85 crore in three existing projects.

The approved projects span food processing, textiles, data centres, semiconductors, electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM), IT parks, aerospace, sugar and general engineering.

Among the major proposals, Advaith Tech LLP will invest Rs 380 crore in an IT and ITES park at Devanahalli, creating 500 jobs. Vista Spaces Tec Hoodi Private Limited will invest Rs 260 crore in an IT/ITES park at Doddanekundi, Bengaluru East, with 750 jobs.