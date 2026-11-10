Karnataka: CM DK Shivakumar meets Siddaramaiah, discusses Assembly polls, sting operation row

BENGALURU: Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday met Congress Working Committee (CWC) member and former chief minister Siddaramaiah at the latter’s Cauvery residence in Bengaluru and extended Deepavali greetings. Later, the CM held deliberations with KPCC president B K Hariprasad at the Congress office.
The meeting, which lasted over one-and-a-half hours, also covered a range of political and organisational issues, including the controversy surrounding the alleged sting operation targeting Siddaramaiah, forthcoming local body elections and the Congress’ preparations for the 2028 Assembly polls. The chief minister’s political secretary and Virajpet MLA A S Ponnanna was also present.
Besides discussing the political developments surrounding the alleged sting operation and its implications for the party and the ruling Congress government, the two leaders are understood to have deliberated on elections to local bodies, including the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and zilla and taluk panchayats. The party’s preparations for the 2028 Assembly elections and pending administrative and organisational matters in the government also figured in the discussions, sources said.
Siddaramaiah stressed the need of going together unitedly for the polls in the interest of the party citing the party’s debacle in the recently held council polls to four seats which the NDA whitewashed.
Speaking to reporters later in the day, Shivakumar described Siddaramaiah as the party’s leader and said they had discussed several issues concerning the government and the organisation.
“Siddaramaiah is our leader. I discussed several issues with him. There are court orders concerning the increase in reservation for SCs and STs (The Katnataka High Court struck down state’s legislation). We have convened a meeting of all MLAs, and subsequently, I will call a meeting of legislators belonging to different communities as well. We also discussed party matters and the forthcoming local body elections,” he said.
On the implementation of the caste census report, Shivakumar reiterated that the Congress would stand by its commitment, while keeping an eye on the judicial proceedings. “Our party has made a commitment, and we will fulfil it. We have been prepared on the caste census issue from the beginning and remain committed to it. We are also watching the court proceedings and decisions,” he said.
The meeting assumes significance amid speculation over differences between the two senior leaders, particularly following the controversy surrounding the alleged sting operation targeting Siddaramaiah. Siddaramaiah had approached the Bengaluru police on October 6, alleging that the purported sting video was fabricated to defame and blackmail him. He had also secured a court injunction restraining media organisations from publishing or broadcasting the material.
The Bengaluru Police’s Central Crime Branch (CCB), following its preliminary investigation, gave Siddaramaiah a clean chit, stating that the material and statements collected did not substantiate the alleged incident. However, the investigation into the alleged conspiracy behind the recording and circulation of the video is continuing.
As part of the further probe, former Congress leader Kripa Alva was questioned by the CCB on Monday. The police are examining her role in the alleged recording and circulation of the video and have sought access to electronic devices, including her mobile phone and laptop. Alva was earlier expelled from the Congress for six years over the controversy.
Siddaramaiah had also reportedly briefed the Congress high command on the controversy during his recent visit to Delhi, where he met Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.
A senior Congress leader described Monday’s meeting as a positive political gesture, particularly at a time when the Opposition BJP and JDS could seek to exploit any perceived differences between the two leaders. “We hope the meeting will also help expedite pending appointments to boards and corporations. The nomination of five members to the Legislative Council is also expected ahead of the winter session, scheduled to begin in Belagavi on December 2,” the leader said.
NO RIFT BETWEEN ME AND SIDDARAMAIAH: CM
Bengaluru: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said there is neither a big rift nor a small rift between him and former chief minister Siddaramaiah. “Some people are trying to create an atmosphere suggesting there is friction between us,” he told reporters in Bengaluru on Monday. Asked if there was disagreement between him and Siddaramaiah, he said, “In politics, there must be detractors and opponents.
Only when they are present can people like us engage in clean politics. Siddaramaiah is our leader. Some people, including respected seers, are portraying things differently in the media. We have already communicated to them what needed to be conveyed regarding these matters.” “Siddaramaiah is our leader. Local body elections are approaching, and since I needed to discuss several matters with him, I met him and extended festival greetings,” he added.