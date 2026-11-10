Karnataka: CM DK Shivakumar meets Siddaramaiah, discusses Assembly polls, sting operation row

BENGALURU: Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday met Congress Working Committee (CWC) member and former chief minister Siddaramaiah at the latter’s Cauvery residence in Bengaluru and extended Deepavali greetings. Later, the CM held deliberations with KPCC president B K Hariprasad at the Congress office.

The meeting, which lasted over one-and-a-half hours, also covered a range of political and organisational issues, including the controversy surrounding the alleged sting operation targeting Siddaramaiah, forthcoming local body elections and the Congress’ preparations for the 2028 Assembly polls. The chief minister’s political secretary and Virajpet MLA A S Ponnanna was also present.

Besides discussing the political developments surrounding the alleged sting operation and its implications for the party and the ruling Congress government, the two leaders are understood to have deliberated on elections to local bodies, including the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and zilla and taluk panchayats. The party’s preparations for the 2028 Assembly elections and pending administrative and organisational matters in the government also figured in the discussions, sources said.

Siddaramaiah stressed the need of going together unitedly for the polls in the interest of the party citing the party’s debacle in the recently held council polls to four seats which the NDA whitewashed.

Speaking to reporters later in the day, Shivakumar described Siddaramaiah as the party’s leader and said they had discussed several issues concerning the government and the organisation.

“Siddaramaiah is our leader. I discussed several issues with him. There are court orders concerning the increase in reservation for SCs and STs (The Katnataka High Court struck down state’s legislation). We have convened a meeting of all MLAs, and subsequently, I will call a meeting of legislators belonging to different communities as well. We also discussed party matters and the forthcoming local body elections,” he said.