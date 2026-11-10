Karnataka: Hassan DC dismisses corruption charges as baseless, PA files case

HASSAN: Deputy Commissioner KS Latha Kumari has dismissed allegations of corruption in the district administration.

On Sunday, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy had released an alleged WhatsApp chat between Deputy Commissioner’s personal assistant and an owner of one of the stone crushing units that purportedly involved seeking of bribe for clearance of files attached to a stone quarry unit. The chats, purportedly, mentioned giving Rs 75 lakh to Hassan district in-charge minister KM Shivalingegowda through Santosh, tahsildar of Arasikere, to prevent transfer of Latha Kumari as Hassan District Commissioner.

The DC said appropriate action would be taken against those found responsible for spreading false information and attempting to tarnish the image of the district administration through WhatsApp messages. Interestingly, in her WhatsApp status and X account the DC has posted a picture of a lion surrounded by a pack of stray dogs saying “not every voice deserves a response.”

On Monday, Personal Assistant of the DC, Shashikiran, lodged a complaint with police demanding action. The PA said an unknown miscreant had created fake WhatsApp chats. Sources said the police have seized Shashikiran’s cell phone as part of the probe.

Meanwhile, terming the WhatsApp chats as baseless, Shivalingegowda said he is ready to take oath before Goddess Hasanamba that he has not taken bribe to ensure the continuation of Latha Kumari as Hassan Deputy Commissioner.

The minister said he is also ready for legal battle in the interest of the district. He said Kumaraswamy has been leveling corruption charges against him soon after he took charge as Hassan district in-charge minister. He said the WhatsApp chats in question seems to have been created using AI. Copies of the WhatsApp chats have been sent to State Forensic Laboratory for verifying authenticity, the minister added.