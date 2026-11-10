Karnataka HC strikes down on BMRCL Way Leave Policy, issues directives for land acquisition impact assessments

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has declared that certain provisions of the 2022 Way Leave Policy (WLP) of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) are unconstitutional and unenforceable against any owner of land whose direct access or frontage was lost because of acquisition for the metro project.

The High Court issued a series of directions for BMRCL to follow in future cases involving acquisition of private land for metro projects, particularly where the acquisition or construction may affect access to or the ordinary use of the remaining property.

“Whenever BMRCL proposes to acquire land or undertake construction that may affect access to, or the ordinary use of, the remaining property, it shall identify the likely consequences for that property at the planning and implementation stages," said the court.

"The assessment shall, as relevant to the site, consider existing ingress and egress, access for vehicles and emergency services, the availability of water, electricity and sanitation, and any other essential facility that may be affected by the proposed works”, the court added.