Karnataka questions OMCs’ failure to report ethanol content of fuel samples

BENGALURU: Upping its ante against the Union government on ethanol-blended fuel, the Karnataka government on Monday claimed that after oil marketing companies’ (OMCs) laboratories failed to report the ethanol content in 63 petrol samples, it sent them for testing at independent laboratories.

Addressing a press conference, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Rizwan Arshad said the 63 samples were initially sent to laboratories of Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), but none of the reports mentioned the ethanol percentage. The samples were subsequently sent to NABL accredited and ISO certified laboratories for testing.

He clarified that three samples were collected from each outlet from September 21 and October, with one each meant for the OMCs, the state government and a laboratory. The procedure, he said, was followed in accordance with the prescribed rules. “Instead of addressing our findings with scientific evidence, the Union government has responded through the OMCs, leaving one crucial question unanswered: What is the actual ethanol content in the petrol sold to consumers?” he said.

Rejecting allegations that the state had violated the Motor Spirit and High Speed Diesel Order, 2005, during sampling, Arshad said the samples were collected by authorised officers and the labels were jointly signed by the officers and the dealers or their representatives.

Questioning the OMCs’ objections to the state’s sampling methodology, he referred to tests being conducted at petrol outlets using hydrometer kits, reportedly costing merely Rs 300 to Rs 500 on e-commerce platforms. He questioned whether such tests could be considered conclusive and asked why the state’s findings, based on gas chromatography, were being disputed.

Arshad also pointed out that the Centre and OMCs had described ethanol blending as a “controlled and automated process” carried out at six terminals supplying in Karnataka.