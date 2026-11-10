Karnataka questions OMCs’ failure to report ethanol content of fuel samples

BENGALURU: Upping its ante against the Union government on ethanol-blended fuel, the Karnataka government on Monday claimed that after oil marketing companies’ (OMCs) laboratories failed to report the ethanol content in 63 petrol samples, it sent them for testing at independent laboratories.
Addressing a press conference, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Rizwan Arshad said the 63 samples were initially sent to laboratories of Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), but none of the reports mentioned the ethanol percentage. The samples were subsequently sent to NABL accredited and ISO certified laboratories for testing.
He clarified that three samples were collected from each outlet from September 21 and October, with one each meant for the OMCs, the state government and a laboratory. The procedure, he said, was followed in accordance with the prescribed rules. “Instead of addressing our findings with scientific evidence, the Union government has responded through the OMCs, leaving one crucial question unanswered: What is the actual ethanol content in the petrol sold to consumers?” he said.
Rejecting allegations that the state had violated the Motor Spirit and High Speed Diesel Order, 2005, during sampling, Arshad said the samples were collected by authorised officers and the labels were jointly signed by the officers and the dealers or their representatives.
Questioning the OMCs’ objections to the state’s sampling methodology, he referred to tests being conducted at petrol outlets using hydrometer kits, reportedly costing merely Rs 300 to Rs 500 on e-commerce platforms. He questioned whether such tests could be considered conclusive and asked why the state’s findings, based on gas chromatography, were being disputed.
Arshad also pointed out that the Centre and OMCs had described ethanol blending as a “controlled and automated process” carried out at six terminals supplying in Karnataka.
He said it was not in the dealer’s capacity for petrol blending, adding that any instance of overblending would have to be at the terminal level, holding the OMCs responsible.
He also cited instances in which concerns over ethanol-blended fuel were raised by various organisations and companies, alleging that they later withdrew or clarified their positions. The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), in a letter to the Union Petroleum Ministry on July 28, had flagged the presence of chloride and sulphur in E20 fuel, stating that these could cause damage to vehicle engines. However, the letter was reportedly withdrawn within a week, allegedly amid pressure.
He further said insurance company ACKO had told a customer that engine damage caused by “incorrect fuel usage” would not be covered, but later withdrew the statement. Hyundai, Toyota and other automobile manufacturers had also mentioned in their vehicle manuals that using fuel other than E10 could void the warranty, though these statements were subsequently softened or withdrawn. He also referred to the Attorney General telling the Supreme Court that E20 was still an experiment, followed by a clarification from his office.
“The pattern is clear. Whenever any agency points out a flaw or wrongdoing by the Central government, the BJP and its ecosystem try to discredit it. The same is being done with us. Do you think ordinary vehicles used by the middle class, upper middle class and working class, including their two-wheelers, are compatible with E20 or E30 fuel?” he said.
He also questioned the compatibility of vehicles with E20 and the possibility of moving to E30 fuel. Citing the financial burden on consumers, he claimed that people were spending an additional Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,000 on repairs and facing reduced mileage, putting the cumulative loss at more than Rs 1 lakh crore.
Referring to Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s remarks on discussions around increasing the ethanol blend to 30 per cent, Arshad questioned whether the E30 blended fuel was unofficially being supplied and questioned if consumers were being adequately informed about the proposed change. He demanded that consumers be given a choice of fuel, including options with different levels of ethanol blending and pure petrol.
He added that the Centre has now invited the state to participate in a joint inspection after Karnataka conducted its tests and raised concerns. The state, he said, would continue to stand by its findings and seek greater transparency and accountability in fuel testing, adding that he would convene a meeting with OMCs to push for periodic fuel testing by a third-party laboratory only.
CONGRESS HOLDS MOCK PROTEST NEAR PETROL BUNK
The Congress on Monday held a mock protest near a petrol bunk in Sheshadripuram as part of an awareness campaign against the BJP-led Central government over the alleged supply of petrol containing more than the prescribed ethanol blend. The party alleged that while petrol was being marketed as E20, state government tests had found ethanol content ranging from 26 to 31 per cent in some samples.
Questioning the Centre’s transparency and accountability, Congress leaders demanded that it disclose the exact ethanol content in petrol supplied to consumers and take action against oil companies found exceeding the prescribed limits. They also sought compensation for consumers who may have suffered losses due to reduced mileage and engine damage. The party said a policy introduced to increase farmers’ income, save foreign exchange and protect the environment should not become an additional financial burden on consumers.