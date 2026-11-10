Karnataka woman drives lover to kill son for opposing relationship

BELAGAVI: A Bengaluru-based woman and her alleged lover, a car driver, were among six persons arrested for allegedly conspiring to murder her 24-year-old son, who had repeatedly objected to their relationship.

The arrested are: Meena Narayan (44), Rakesh Jamuni (34), Sachin Kamble, Manoj Kamble, Tammanna Kamble and Eknath Kamble. A juvenile, who is reportedly the son of Rakesh’s sister, has also been taken into custody.

Police said Meena conspired with her lover Rakesh to kill her son Vijay Narayan, an unemployed graduate, following frequent quarrels over their relationship. Meena wanted to become the sole legal heir to the family properties and marry her partner.

Meena runs a beauty parlour in Bengaluru. Her husband, Narayan, died about a year ago, following which the family’s three houses in Bengaluru were transferred in her and Vijay’s names. The properties were, reportedly, generating substantial rental income. Vijay was, however, unhappy with his mother’s relationship with Rakesh.

Rakesh, a native of Terane village in Gadhinglaj taluk of Maharashtra’s Kolhapur district, allegedly brought Vijay to Belagavi in a car on the pretext of showing him Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations held in the city on November 1. Vijay was told that witnessing the celebrations in Belagavi would be an exciting experience.