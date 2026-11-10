Mysuru palace ownership dispute in court, debate irrelevant for now: Yaduveer

MYSURU: The debate over whether the Mysuru Palace belongs to the royal family or not is irrelevant at this juncture, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has said. Speaking to reporters, Yaduveer said the palace issue is pending before the court and it is for the judiciary to decide the matter.

“The palace dispute is before the court, and the court will take a decision. As a politician, I can say that the executive and legislature have been misused. We are being forced to fight to protect what belongs to us,” he said. On the issues surrounding the Dasara celebrations, including the Golden Howdah, the royal throne and the palace, Yaduveer said his mother, Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, would take the final call.

“She will decide on these matters and action will be taken accordingly. She has more information on these issues and has already given a detailed explanation. If necessary, she herself will respond,” he said.

Commenting on the shortcomings during this year’s Dasara celebrations, Yaduveer said there were lapses in several areas, including the food mela and illumination arrangements, which needed to be addressed.

“Small lapses should be identified and rectified. We need to ensure that these issues are not repeated next year. Last year, we were not even allowed inside. The shortcomings need to be corrected, and decisions will be taken at a meeting next year after discussions with the concerned authorities,” he said.

He added that necessary measures would be taken in consultation with the officials concerned to ensure better arrangements during the next Dasara celebrations.