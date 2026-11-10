New e-Pouthi brings relief to heirs outside Karnataka

BENGALURU: In a move that could bring relief to thousands of families with ancestral agricultural lands in Karnataka, the government has enabled inheritance-based mutation of land records even when the legal heirs of deceased landowners are residing outside the state or abroad.

Pouthi Khata or Pouthi mutation is the official legal process of transferring the agricultural land records, title deeds and tax documents from the name of a deceased landowner to their rightful legal heirs.

For years, non-resident Kannadigas, particularly NRIs, have faced several hurdles while applying for Pouthi Khata. These included a stringent Aadhaar-based e-KYC procedure, which effectively prevented foreign citizens and overseas residents without active Indian mobile numbers from completing the process.

“Local village officials often refused to issue mandatory family tree certificates, as they were unable to physically verify credentials of families which had been living abroad for decades. The revenue portals rejected death certificates issued overseas, forcing legal heirs to personally visit revenue offices and submit such documents manually,” an official said.

The State government launched the e-Pouthi Khata facility last year to enable legal heirs to transfer agricultural land records into their names following the death of the landowner. However, it was only in August this year that the government relaxed the procedures for those residing outside Karnataka, particularly NRIs.

Under the revised guidelines, Aadhaar-based e-KYC requirements have been relaxed, with NRIs allowed to submit their passport details for identification. It also enables applicants to upload family tree certificates and other documents online, making the process more accessible and reducing the need for legal heirs living abroad to visit revenue offices in person.