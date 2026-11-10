New e-Pouthi brings relief to heirs outside Karnataka

BENGALURU: In a move that could bring relief to thousands of families with ancestral agricultural lands in Karnataka, the government has enabled inheritance-based mutation of land records even when the legal heirs of deceased landowners are residing outside the state or abroad.
Pouthi Khata or Pouthi mutation is the official legal process of transferring the agricultural land records, title deeds and tax documents from the name of a deceased landowner to their rightful legal heirs.
For years, non-resident Kannadigas, particularly NRIs, have faced several hurdles while applying for Pouthi Khata. These included a stringent Aadhaar-based e-KYC procedure, which effectively prevented foreign citizens and overseas residents without active Indian mobile numbers from completing the process.
“Local village officials often refused to issue mandatory family tree certificates, as they were unable to physically verify credentials of families which had been living abroad for decades. The revenue portals rejected death certificates issued overseas, forcing legal heirs to personally visit revenue offices and submit such documents manually,” an official said.
The State government launched the e-Pouthi Khata facility last year to enable legal heirs to transfer agricultural land records into their names following the death of the landowner. However, it was only in August this year that the government relaxed the procedures for those residing outside Karnataka, particularly NRIs.
Under the revised guidelines, Aadhaar-based e-KYC requirements have been relaxed, with NRIs allowed to submit their passport details for identification. It also enables applicants to upload family tree certificates and other documents online, making the process more accessible and reducing the need for legal heirs living abroad to visit revenue offices in person.
The Revenue Commissionerate has also modified the e-Pouthi software to facilitate the transfer of agricultural land records in the names of legal heirs who are permanent residents of other states or foreign countries. This is applicable for all lands across Karnataka.
Consultants given training on e-Pouthi
A senior official, on condition of anonymity, said this initiative is expected to address a long-standing procedural hurdle faced by families whose ancestors owned agricultural land in Karnataka, but whose legal heirs have settled elsewhere in India or abroad.
According to the circular issued to all DCs and other authorities, the revised system ensures that the death of a landholder will no longer pose a software-related obstacle to processing inheritance-based mutation just because the legal heirs are residing outside Karnataka or abroad.
The Revenue Commissioner has directed district officials to ensure that officers and staff act in accordance with the modified e-Pouthi system. The department has also given training to District Bhoomi Consultants on the changes introduced in the software.