No major inconvenience during Mehkri-Hebbal project work, promises CM

BENGALURU: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday inspected the Mehkri-Hebbal Integrated Corridor project site and directed officials to take necessary measures to ensure that motorists do not face undue inconvenience during the execution of the project.

Traffic is a concern during any development project in the city, he said. “The BDA must make adequate arrangements through alternative roads to facilitate smooth traffic movement,” he said, and directed Traffic Police to regularly share daily traffic updates with citizens and take all necessary measures to ensure smooth and hassle-free traffic movement. “There should be effective coordination between BDA and Traffic Police to minimize inconvenience to the public and ensure smooth implementation of the project,” he said.

Speaking about the proposed elevated corridor and tunnel road project near Mehkri Circle, he stated that to resolve Bengaluru’s traffic congestion, alternative routes must be created. “We either have to build elevated roads or construct underground tunnels. Can we widen roads by demolishing buildings?”

Shivakumar also stated that he had appealed to the Defence Minister to grant land at the corner of Mehkri Circle, which if available, would help bring in a major change in the traffic system. A rotary circle and ring system will be designed in the model of a circle within a circle.