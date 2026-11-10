Priyank Kharge defends father’s ‘Eid of happiness’ remark

BENGALURU: The political blowback over Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge describing Deepavali as “Eid of happiness” continued on Monday, with the BJP revving up its attacks on him. However, his son and Home and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge defended the expression as a common regional usage and accused the BJP of failing to understand Karnataka’s linguistic diversity.

The controversy erupted after Mallikarjun Kharge, while extending Deepavali greetings on November 7, described the festival as an “Eid of happiness” (festival of joy) and appealed to people to overcome differences and misunderstandings to maintain peace and national unity.

Defending his father, Priyank said ‘Khushiyon ka Eid’ was a commonly used expression in Kalyana Karnataka and there was no reason to create a controversy over it. “What is the controversy in this? ‘Khushiyon ka Eid’ means a festival of happiness. It is a common terminology used across Kalyana Karnataka. People who do not understand the language should be asked why they are triggering a controversy,” he replied while speaking to TNIE.

Pointing to the influence of different languages on regional dialects, he said Kannada was often mixed with Marathi, Urdu, Telugu and Tamil in different parts of the state.

“In Mumbai-Karnataka, Marathi words are mixed with Kannada. In our region, Urdu is mixed with Kannada, while Bidar has an influence of Marathi. In the undivided Kolar region, Telugu is mixed with Kannada. Even in Bengaluru, people mix English and Kannada while speaking. It is all part of communication,” he said.