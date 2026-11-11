Complaint filed against Karnataka Home minister Priyank Kharge over post linking RSS to arms seizure

A complaint has been filed against Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge over an alleged social media post linking the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to the seizure of live cartridges in Bihar and Haryana, with police saying no FIR has been registered so far.

The complaint was submitted by Tejas A Gowda at the Banashankari police station on Tuesday. He accused Kharge of circulating false information and attempting to disturb social harmony through a post on social media platform X.

According to a PTI report, in his written complaint, Gowda alleged that Kharge had attempted to associate the RSS with the seizure of around 44,250 live cartridges in Bihar and Haryana, creating an impression that the organisation was connected to alleged criminal activities.

The complainant further alleged that the Home Minister knowingly circulated information despite being aware that it was false, and claimed that the post could disturb communal harmony by spreading misinformation.

Describing the matter as a serious concern, Gowda said a person holding the constitutional office of Home Minister was responsible for maintaining law and order and protecting public peace, and should not circulate false information against an organisation.

He urged the police to register an FIR under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 192, which deals with giving provocation with intent to cause a riot; Section 196, relating to promoting enmity between groups; and Section 353, concerning statements conducing to public mischief.

The complaint also sought an independent investigation without political interference. Gowda asked investigators to preserve electronic records of the social media posts, coordinate with police in Bihar and Haryana to obtain details of the cases involving the seized cartridges, and verify whether the information had been knowingly disseminated despite being false.

The complainant has not specified whether he is associated with the RSS.

Police said no FIR had been registered in connection with the complaint as of Wednesday.

(With inputs from PTI)