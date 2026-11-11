Ethanol politics heats up as Pralhad Joshi and Karnataka Minister Rizwan Arshad trade charges

BENGALURU: The political dispute over ethanol blending in petrol has intensified, with Union Minister Pralhad Joshi accusing the Congress of politicising the issue to please Rahul Gandhi, while Karnataka Minister Rizwan Arshad has demanded greater transparency and independent testing of fuel.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Tuesday, Joshi alleged that the Congress was making unsubstantiated claims about ethanol-blended petrol despite the Centre having already issued explanations. He accused the opposition party of using the controversy to remain politically relevant after failing to gain public support on issues such as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Joshi also launched a personal attack on the Congress leadership, alleging that the party was raising the issue primarily to win Gandhi's approval.

Defending the Centre's ethanol blending programme, the Union Minister said the policy was introduced with two major objectives: supporting farmers and reducing India's dependence on imported crude oil.

He pointed out that petrol's base price was around Rs 53, while maize-derived ethanol cost between Rs 57 and Rs 71. Despite the higher cost of ethanol, he maintained that the programme was being pursued for its wider benefits to agriculture and national energy security.

Joshi further questioned the Karnataka government's approach to fuel testing, insisting that petrol and diesel samples must be examined using specialised equipment at officially recognised laboratories.

Drawing a comparison with medical testing, he said basic blood sugar tests could be conducted in ordinary laboratories, whereas detecting cancer markers required advanced technology. Fuel quality assessments, he argued, similarly demanded specialised facilities.

He said the requirement for testing fuel samples at designated laboratories was established in 2005 under the Petroleum and Diesel Order during the previous UPA government's tenure. According to Joshi, the Congress should follow the prescribed procedure instead of questioning the Centre's findings.

The Union Minister urged the Karnataka government to examine the reports already provided by the Centre and disclose the outstanding details.