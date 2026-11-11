Madikeri residents oppose felling of 12 cluster fig trees for Raja Seat road project

MADIKERI: Madikeri's scenic Raja Seat road is staring at a barren future as authorities prepare to cut down 12 cluster fig trees for a road expansion project. Although tenders were floated to auction the logs, residents have stepped in to file formal objections against the felling.

The nearly one-kilometre road leading to Raja Seat is being upgraded at a cost of Rs 1.50 crore, with plans to cement the entire stretch and install a proper drainage system. However, the project will require the felling of 12 cluster fig trees.

"It was in the late 1980s, when IAS officer Bhaskar was the Deputy Commissioner of Kodagu, that I brought these cluster fig trees from Mandya," recalls Sampath Kumar, a resident and social activist. Back then, six-foot saplings were planted along the Raja Seat road by the then Municipality office bearers, Maduraiah and Late Hobli. For over three decades, the trees have offered steady shade, and these are the last existing trees on the once scenic road.

Nevertheless, a group of residents has now submitted an objection to the Deputy Conservator of Forests (Madikeri) and the Deputy Commissioner against the felling of the trees. In the memorandum, the residents have highlighted that the loss of urban canopy will severely degrade the natural charm of the area and will have an adverse effect on the ecology.