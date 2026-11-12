BJP leaders protest against price hike in Bengaluru, detained

BENGALURU: The police on Wednesday detained BJP leaders, including state party president BY Vijayendra, LoP in Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy and party MLC CT Ravi, as they attempted to lay siege to Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s residence as part of their protest against the price hike of various commodities in Karnataka. Earlier, they staged a protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru.

Addressing the media, Vijayendra said that the BJP will not stop its protest against hat he called the State Government’s anti-people policies.

The BJP leader said by detaining them, the government tried to stop people’s voice. He said that there is no question of yielding to the threats of this government. “This government is a “Tughlaq government”. They have got scared to the massive public outrage and detained us. Fight against this corrupt Congress government, which has looted the state treasury and increased price of many commodities will continue until justice is delivered to the people,” he said.

Former CM BS Yediyurappa urged BJP leaders to motivate party workers to uproot “corrupt Congress government”. He expressed confidence that the NDA would come to power in Karnataka in 2028. Yediyurappa alleged that the state government was bankrupt.

“CM DK Shivakumar himself has said that the government cannot afford to provide diesel to government buses. The Congress which believes it can return to power using money, liquor, muscle power and official machinery will be rejected by the people,” he said.