Congress leader Ugrappa urges PM Modi to include Karnataka’s 56% reservation law in Ninth Schedule

BENGALURU: Former Congress MP and senior party leader V S Ugrappa has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the Union Government to include the Karnataka Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Reservation of Seats in Educational Institutions and Appointments of Posts in Services under the State) Act, 2023, providing 56% reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs, in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution.

Ugrappa has also urged the Centre to consider amending Articles 15 and 16 of the Constitution to enable reservation beyond the existing 50% ceiling, arguing that the interests of socially and educationally backward communities would otherwise suffer.

In his letter and which also released to the media here on Thursday, Ugrappa said the Karnataka Government, headed by then Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, had written to the Union Government on March 23, 2023, seeking inclusion of the legislation in the Ninth Schedule. However, the Centre had neither accepted nor rejected the proposal, which remained pending.

The 2023 legislation increased reservation for SCs from 15% to 17% and for STs from 3% to 7%, while providing 32% reservation for OBCs, taking the total reservation to 56%.

Ugrappa said the legislation remained in force until October 12, 2026, when the Karnataka High Court quashed it while allowing a petition challenging its constitutional validity. Describing the development as a major setback to social justice, he said communities covered by the legislation had lost opportunities in education and public employment.