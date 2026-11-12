Contractual doctors can continue at existing postings: Karnataka Minister UT Khader

BENGALURU: Health Minister UT Khader directed District Health Officers (DHOs) not to remove contractual medical officers from their existing posts when Compulsory Medical Service (CMS) doctors are appointed to the same locations. In a communication addressed to all DHOs, Khader said contractual doctors already working at health facilities should be allowed to continue their duties without any obstruction. He clarified that they need not vacate their existing postings even if CMS doctors are assigned to those locations.

The minister said the government had appointed more than 300 medical officers on a contractual basis within days of his assuming charge to address the shortage of medical personnel in the Health Department and ensure uninterrupted healthcare services across the state.

He described the recruitment as the first instance in the history of Karnataka’s Health Department of such large-scale appointment of contractual medical officers. Maintaining the stability of healthcare services in both rural and urban areas remains a priority, he said.

Warning of strict disciplinary action, he said DHOs found removing contractual doctors would face action without exception. He also directed anyone coming across such instances to report them directly to the Commissionerate.