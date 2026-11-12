GBA special commissioner Moudgil gets FIR registered against 31 including over SARFAESI Act violations

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Authority Special Commissioner Revene Munish Moudgil who had recommended suspension of Basavaraj Magi, Assistant Commissioner and In-charge Revenue Officer, KR Puram and Lokamata DS Assistant Commissioner and in-charge Revenue Officer Kengeri Division earlier, has now filed a complaint with Halasuru gate police station for violation of (Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002) SARFAESI Act.

According to reports, the complaint was filed on November 9th by officer as the Greater Bengaluru Officers and Employees Union was planning a protest questioning the suspension of the two Revenue Officers.

It is said, the top official had gone a step ahead and got FIR registered against 30 khata holders in connection with Magi's case.

The officer had contended that, the e-Khata can be given to banks only for taking over properties with long over dues. However the officials in collusion with building and developers have been given e-Khata under SARFAESI Act which is a violation.