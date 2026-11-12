Karnataka Deputy CM Parameshwara blames Centre, says price hike necessary

BENGALURU: While acknowledging that price hike would burden consumers, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara, however, said that it had become necessary in certain sectors to support farmers.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Wednesday, the Deputy Chief Minister blamed the Union Government, saying it should release Karnataka’s legitimate dues, which would ease the state’s financial burden and reduce the need for increasing prices of essential commodities.

He said farmers are under pressure owing to the rise in prices of diesel and food products. “If we do not support farmers, who will?” the Deputy CM said, defending the decision to increase milk prices. “If the Centre is ready to help us, this would not have happened,” he added.

On increasing the total reservation limit in the state to 56% from the existing 50%, the DCM said that the state has filed a special leave petition in the Supreme Court against the recent High Court of Karnataka order that struck down the state’s decision to provide 56% reservation. He urged the Centre to include its reservation policy under the 9th Schedule of the Constitution.

“Tamil Nadu has this provision and has increased reservation to 69%. When our neighbouring state has done it, why can’t we? the Deputy Chief Minister said.