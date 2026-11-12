Karnataka explores 1,500 mw floating solar power potential

BENGALURU: The state government is exploring the possibility of generating 1,500 mw of power through floating solar projects in reservoirs and has invited investors to participate in the initiative.

“Karnataka is exploring the potential to develop 1,500 mw of floating solar power projects across suitable reservoirs and water bodies as part of its efforts to expand renewable energy generation and strengthen long-term energy security,” said Energy and Tourism Minister KJ George on Wednesday.

The Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL) has invited bids to conduct feasibility studies, bathymetric surveys and prepare detailed project reports (DPRs) for the proposed floating solar photovoltaic projects, he added.

The aim is to make productive use of suitable reservoir surfaces. The feasibility studies will help identify technically viable and environmentally sustainable opportunities for future development, George said.

Floating solar projects involve installing photovoltaic panels on specially designed floating structures anchored in reservoirs and other suitable water bodies. These generate renewable electricity without requiring large tracts of land. The studies will examine reservoir characteristics, water depths, seasonal water-level variations, and the technical and economic feasibility of the projects, KPCL officials said.