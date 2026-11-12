Karnataka government nominates 428 directors, members to boards, corporations

BENGALURU, MYSURU : In a significant move towards filling political appointments in government-owned boards, corporations and authorities, the Karnataka Government has nominated 428 persons as directors and members to various institutions, paving the way for the appointment of chairpersons to these bodies in the coming days.

The Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR), through an official note on Wednesday, has directed various government departments to issue appointment orders in accordance with Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s instructions.

The CM has instructed Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and Secretaries of all departments to expedite the appointment process to boards, corporations and authorities functioning under their respective departments.

The list includes nominees to several prominent institutions, including Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC), Karnataka Housing Board, Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL), Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), and various development corporations. A total of 428 individuals have been nominated as directors and members across these institutions. The respective departments have been asked to issue the necessary appointment orders without delay.

Earlier in the day, the CM said that appointments to corporations and boards will be made in three phases. Senior Congress legislators would also be considered for appointments to various boards and corporations in the coming days, Shivakumar told reporters in Mysuru. The development assumes significance as the Congress government has been under pressure from party leaders and aspirants to accommodate legislators, former legislators, party workers and other loyalists in boards and corporations.

With the nomination of directors and members now being taken up, the government is expected to announce chairpersons for various boards and corporations shortly.

The chairperson appointments are likely to mark the next phase of the political accommodation exercise within the ruling Congress.