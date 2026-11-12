Karnataka: JDS delegation seeks high-level independent investigation

BENGALURU: A delegation of JDS legislators on Wednesday submitted a complaint to Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, demanding a comprehensive and independent investigation into the allegations of financial transactions and corruption worth crores of rupees allegedly taking place at the Hassan Deputy Commissioner’s office.

The delegation included JDS Legislature Party Leader and MLA CB Suresh Babu, JDS Legislature Party Deputy Leader in the Legislative Council TA Sharavana, and MLA Rajugowda Patil.

The memorandum urged that the role of the officials and middlemen concerned, the source of financial transactions, bank accounts, UPI transactions, and other financial records be examined. It also demanded that the authenticity of the publicly released WhatsApp conversations be verified through the original mobile devices, digital records, and forensic examination.

The delegation demanded that the case should not be limited to an internal inquiry by the district administration, but should be investigated at a high level through the Lokayukta or a competent independent investigating agency, the memorandum read. If necessary, the officials should be kept away from administrative duty until the investigation is completed, the delegation stressed.