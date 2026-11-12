KPCC to appoint 112 secretaries, equal coordinators to strengthen party at grassroots level: Hariprasad

BENGALURU: KPCC president B K Hariprasad here on Thursday said the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) would undertake a major organisational restructuring by appointing 112 party secretaries and an equal number of coordinators, with the objective of strengthening the party at the grassroots level.

Addressing a press conference, Hariprasad said the party had received 920 applications for the posts of secretaries, including 308 from Bengaluru alone. The applicants would be interviewed before the appointments were finalised.

He said a six-member committee, comprising Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara, senior Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao and others, would oversee the selection process.

"We want to select active and committed party workers. Such a selection process has never been undertaken in the past. Earlier, appointments were largely made by sitting in the party office. This time, we are adopting a different approach. I have no insistence on appointing people of my choice. Those who are active in the party will be given preference," he said.

Hariprasad said applications had also been received from different regions, including 111 from the Kalaburagi division. The party would release two more lists of appointments, ensuring adequate representation to Bengaluru and other regions.

The process of selecting block presidents was also underway. The newly appointed functionaries would be assigned responsibilities covering two Assembly constituencies each, he said.

Emphasising greater representation for women, Hariprasad said the party had increased women's representation from the earlier 20% to 33%. The party was also considering raising it further to 50%. The existing provision of 20% representation for SC/ST communities had also been part of its organisational approach.