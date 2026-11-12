KPCC to appoint 112 secretaries, equal coordinators to strengthen party at grassroots level: Hariprasad

BENGALURU: KPCC president B K Hariprasad here on Thursday said the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) would undertake a major organisational restructuring by appointing 112 party secretaries and an equal number of coordinators, with the objective of strengthening the party at the grassroots level.
Addressing a press conference, Hariprasad said the party had received 920 applications for the posts of secretaries, including 308 from Bengaluru alone. The applicants would be interviewed before the appointments were finalised.
He said a six-member committee, comprising Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara, senior Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao and others, would oversee the selection process.
"We want to select active and committed party workers. Such a selection process has never been undertaken in the past. Earlier, appointments were largely made by sitting in the party office. This time, we are adopting a different approach. I have no insistence on appointing people of my choice. Those who are active in the party will be given preference," he said.
Hariprasad said applications had also been received from different regions, including 111 from the Kalaburagi division. The party would release two more lists of appointments, ensuring adequate representation to Bengaluru and other regions.
The process of selecting block presidents was also underway. The newly appointed functionaries would be assigned responsibilities covering two Assembly constituencies each, he said.
Emphasising greater representation for women, Hariprasad said the party had increased women's representation from the earlier 20% to 33%. The party was also considering raising it further to 50%. The existing provision of 20% representation for SC/ST communities had also been part of its organisational approach.
On Rajanna, internal differences
Responding to questions about former minister K N Rajanna's frequent public statements and speculation about his political future, Hariprasad said the party would make efforts to retain him.
"Rajanna speaks openly quite often, but he is not going to leave the party. We will make efforts to retain him. The Chief Minister and I will speak to him on this issue. Other ministers should not comment on the party's internal matters. Such issues should be discussed between the two of us," he said.
His remarks were also seen as an indirect warning to Magadi MLA H C Balakrishna, who had commented on the developments within the Congress.
On Sonia Gandhi's book
Reacting to the BJP's criticism and ridicule over a book associated with Sonia Gandhi, Hariprasad accused the BJP of looking at the issue through the ideological lens of the RSS and Italian dictator Mussolini.
"Those who boast of having a 56-inch chest do not seem to understand the issue properly," he said.
The book would be released in Delhi on November 14, followed by its release in Karnataka on November 17, he added.
On Kumaraswamy's remarks against D K Shivakumar
Reacting to Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy's remarks against Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar in the backdrop of the latter's statements in Mysuru, Hariprasad said there was no need to engage in a war of words.
"Let us not get into a debate over his words and actions. When he was Chief Minister, what help did he extend to me and what did I do for him? What efforts did he make to finish my party? Should I respond to every statement he makes? He has repeatedly spoken about finishing the JD(S) and claimed that 12 of its 18 MLAs were bought. Did he ever wish me well?" he asked.
He said the people would deliver their verdict in 2028 and that he was not worried about speculation over who would join or leave political parties.
"I will continue to strengthen the party to the best of my ability," he said.
On NDRF funds
Hariprasad also defended the State government's criticism of the Centre over the delay in releasing National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) assistance.
He said the State government had every right to seek assistance from the Centre and questioned the criticism surrounding the demand.
On party's ideological diversity
Asked about different ideological voices within the Congress, Hariprasad said the party accommodated people with diverse social and political views.
"Socialists, democrats and even people with different ideological positions are part of the party. Congress does not discriminate on the basis of religion or caste. Everyone is free to express their views, and we listen to them. Ultimately, the party takes the decision," he said.
He added that while individual members might hold different ideological positions, the Congress would stand by its commitments and fulfil the promises made to people.
"We have opposed the anti-conversion Bill," he said.
Hariprasad also clarified that the announcement of by-elections was the prerogative of the Election Commission and not the Congress party.