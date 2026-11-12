‘Shakti scheme boosted number of Hasanamba devotees five-fold’: Karnataka MLC Dinesh Gooligowda

BENGALURU: Congress MLC and Vice-Chairman of the State Guarantee Schemes Implementation Monitoring Committee Dinesh Gooligowda has credited the state government’s Shakti scheme for contributing to a significant increase in the number of devotees visiting Hasanamba temple in Hassan.

In a letter to Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Gooligowda congratulated the government on the impact of the scheme, which provides free bus travel for women.

He pointed out that the number of devotees visiting the temple had increased from around six lakh in 2022 to over 30 lakh in 2026. The footfall stood at 14.40 lakh in 2023, 17.47 lakh in 2024 and 26.13 lakh in 2025.

He said free bus travel encouraged women, particularly those from rural areas and senior citizens, to visit religious places without worrying about transportation expenses.

According to the figures cited in his letter, 875.89 crore free journeys had been recorded by women under the Shakti scheme between its launch and November 10, 2026, with the state government spending Rs 23,202.22 crore on the scheme.

He said the increase in temple visits reflected the wider social and cultural impact of the Congress government’s guarantee schemes and congratulated the CM for fulfilling the party’s electoral promise.