Speech cut from Metro inauguration event after demanding Karnataka’s rightful share: Byre Gowda

Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Thursday alleged that his speech was cut from the programme for the inauguration of the Bengaluru Metro's Pink Line, a day after he publicly demanded Karnataka's “rightful share” in central funding for the city's Metro projects.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the 7.5-km elevated section of the Pink Line, between Kalena Agrahara and Tavarekere, on Friday. The section has been developed at a cost of around Rs 3,470 crore.

In a post on X, Gowda said his speech, which had been included in the draft programme, was omitted from the final schedule.

“Reward for seeking justice for Karnataka... my speech cut. No opportunity for the Bengaluru Development Minister to speak at the Metro inauguration. My speech had been allotted a slot in the draft of the programme. However, in the final list that came last night, the Bengaluru Development Minister's speech was cut,” he said.

He shared what he described as the draft and revised versions of the programme schedule.

“Most of the capital expenditure (for the metro project) is ours (state). This is how we are punished for asking for Karnataka's rightful share,” the minister said.

“Never mind, you can cut my speech. But you cannot stop me from working for Bengaluru's development. We will work with even greater dedication,” he added.

Gowda did not name anyone responsible for the alleged omission or attribute the decision to any particular authority.

On Wednesday, Gowda had said Karnataka was bearing nearly 84 per cent of the combined costs of Metro Phases 1, 2, 2A, 2B and the estimated expenditure on Phase 3, while the Centre's contribution stood at around 16 per cent. He had urged the PM to increase central funding and expedite project approvals.

Presenting the funding figures, he said the combined project outlay stood at Rs 77,891 crore, of which Karnataka was contributing Rs 65,291 crore, or approximately 84 per cent, while the Centre's share was Rs 12,600 crore, or around 16 per cent.

“The state is effectively investing nearly five rupees for every rupee contributed by the Centre,” he had told reporters, adding that the actual financial burden on Karnataka was significantly different from the 50:50 funding arrangement often cited for Metro projects.

Gowda had pointed out that the Centre's share had declined across successive phases, having been substantially higher in the initial phase, and worked out to around 16 per cent in the combined calculation, he said.

He had argued that Bengaluru, one of the country's largest contributors to GST and income tax and a major source of foreign exchange earnings through its technology and services sectors, deserved a greater share of central investment in its infrastructure.

(With inputs from PTI)