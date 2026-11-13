Hike in quota: CM Shivakumar confident of getting justice in top court

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday expressed confidence that the state would get justice in the Supreme Court on the enhancement of SC/ST reservation and internal reservation. The CM spoke to the media after participating in the State Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Development Council meeting

The CM told reporters that the Cabinet had decided to challenge the High Court of Karnataka verdict in the top court and the state’s appeal had been accepted.

Deputy CM G Parameshwara and ministers H K Muniyappa and Satish Jarkiholi have been entrusted with monitoring the case and deciding on the legal team representing the state.

“There is no point in blaming the previous governments. Several states have taken similar decisions, and Tamil Nadu has 69% reservation. We are seeking a six percentage-point increase beyond the existing 50% ceiling,” Shivakumar said.

Meanwhile, the CM said they plan to organise Schedule Castes/Schedule Tribes conventions—Aiykyatha—in four regions of the state. “We want to convey to the people from these communities what the government is doing for them,” the CM said.

The CM also said they are planning to change uniforms in residential schools. Stating that the new uniforms should be of better quality than those provided by private schools, he said the government was willing to spend more to ensure that students received good-quality uniforms.

The meeting discussed the action plan for the implementation of Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan (SCSP) and Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) programmes for the financial year 2026-27.