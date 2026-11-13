Hike in quota: CM Shivakumar confident of getting justice in top court

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday expressed confidence that the state would get justice in the Supreme Court on the enhancement of SC/ST reservation and internal reservation. The CM spoke to the media after participating in the State Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Development Council meeting
The CM told reporters that the Cabinet had decided to challenge the High Court of Karnataka verdict in the top court and the state’s appeal had been accepted.
Deputy CM G Parameshwara and ministers H K Muniyappa and Satish Jarkiholi have been entrusted with monitoring the case and deciding on the legal team representing the state.
“There is no point in blaming the previous governments. Several states have taken similar decisions, and Tamil Nadu has 69% reservation. We are seeking a six percentage-point increase beyond the existing 50% ceiling,” Shivakumar said.
Meanwhile, the CM said they plan to organise Schedule Castes/Schedule Tribes conventions—Aiykyatha—in four regions of the state. “We want to convey to the people from these communities what the government is doing for them,” the CM said.
The CM also said they are planning to change uniforms in residential schools. Stating that the new uniforms should be of better quality than those provided by private schools, he said the government was willing to spend more to ensure that students received good-quality uniforms.
The meeting discussed the action plan for the implementation of Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan (SCSP) and Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) programmes for the financial year 2026-27.
The CM further said that he would meet PM Narendra Modi on including Karnataka’s reservation policy in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution.
Further, Shivakumar said that under SCP-TSP, Rs 42,503 crore was allotted last year and this year, Rs 44631 crore has been given to 34 departments. The CM said that the State Government will come up with more SC/ST welfare initiatives in the next budget.
The CM also said a meeting of MLAs belonging to the Backward Classes, minorities and Vokkaliga community would be convened in the coming days. “We want to conduct this before the upcoming winter session of the legislature to hear their grievances and address their concerns,” the CM said.
EX-MP UGRAPPA SEEKS MODI’S INTERVENTION
Former Congress MP VS Ugrappa here on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in protecting Karnataka’s 56% reservation policy for SCs, STs and OBCs, seeking the inclusion of the state’s 2023 reservation legislation in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution. With Modi scheduled to visit Karnataka on Friday, Ugrappa urged the State Government to lead an all-party delegation to meet the PM and impress upon him the need for a constitutional solution to the issue.
Addressing the media after releasing a memorandum addressed to Modi at the Valmiki statue near Vidhana Soudha, Ugrappa said the Centre should either include the Karnataka Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Reservation of Seats in Educational Institutions and Appointments of Posts in Services under the State) Act, 2023, in the Ninth Schedule or amend Articles 15 and 16 of the Constitution to enable reservation beyond the existing 50% ceiling.