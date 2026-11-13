ISRO conducts ground test for PSLV's third stage successfully

BENGALURU: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday announced that it has successfully completed the ground static test for the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) third stage (PS3). The teams said the tests were completed at the static test facility at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikotta on November 12.

The scientists said, subsequent to the anomalies observed in the third stage of PSLV during the PSLV-C61/EOS-09 and PSLV-C62/EOS-N1 missions, the configuration of the PS3 stage was revisited comprehensively.

This included the design margins, raw material acceptance criteria, assembly procedures and the quality checks that were followed so far.

The configuration has been strengthened and essential improvements have been carried out in the nozzle configuration to improve design margins along with updated procedures in the acceptance of raw materials, assembly procedures and quality checks, ISRO officials said in a release.

“The mechanical interfaces have been strengthened with redundancy in the sealing systems and adequacy of the design margins have been verified.

The updates in assembly procedures and Non-Destructive Tests (NDT) during the various phases of integration and transportation have been implemented, and the new version of the PS3 solid motor stage has been realised and successfully tested. Now, based on the detailed analysis and reviews of the test data, further tests are planned,” the officials added.