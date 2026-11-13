Karnataka: IAF helicopter makes emergency landing on Haveri farmland

HUBBALLI: An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter made an emergency landing in Shiggaon taluk of Haveri district on Wednesday evening after developing a technical snag. The helicopter landed on a farmer’s field beside National Highway-48 near Kamanahalli village. It was flying from Sulur to Belagavi when the incident happened.

According to available information, the IAF helicopter, bearing registration number ZD 4050, was flying from the Sulur Air Force Station near Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu to Belagavi in Karnataka, when it reportedly developed a technical snag. Sensing danger, the pilot and crew acted swiftly and decided to make an emergency landing on an open field near Kamanahalli, adjacent to National Highway-48. There were six personnel on board the helicopter, including IAF officer Deepak Sharma.

Thanks to the pilot’s timely decision, no casualties or injuries were reported. All six personnel were safe.

The unusual sight of an IAF chopper landing on a field alongside the national highway drew the attention of local villagers and motorists, who gathered at the spot out of curiosity. Local police from Shiggaon visited the site and conducted an inspection. Information about the incident has been communicated to the Indian Air Force’s technical team.