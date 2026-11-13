Karnataka Investors Meet on April 20-22: Govt unveils Aerospace and Defence Policy

BENGALURU: The Global Investors Meet 2027 will be held from April 20 to 22 at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru. At a curtain-raiser of the meet, themed ‘Powering what’s Next’, here on Thursday, the Karnataka government launched the new Aerospace and Defence Policy (2026–31) and the KIADB Digital Industrial Land Bank.
Unveiling the curtain raiser for the Global Investors Meet (GIM) – Invest Karnataka 2027, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar announced that Karnataka aims to attract investments worth Rs 7.5 lakh crore and generate 20 lakh jobs by 2030.
Inviting investors from India and across the world to partner with Karnataka’s growth story, the CM said the state was positioning itself as a leading destination for investments in emerging and future-oriented sectors, including semiconductors, aerospace, space technology, artificial intelligence, clean energy, life sciences and electric mobility.
“This is not just an investment summit. It is an opportunity to shape Karnataka’s future. Bring your ideas. Bring your investments. We will build the future together,” he said.
Stressing the need to make doing business easier, he said nodal officers would guide investors through approvals and clearances, with the government committed to reducing delays and expediting decisions. “Investors should build factories, not chase files. The entire government must stand with an investor, not just one department,” he said.
Under the Industrial Policy 2025–30, the government has set a target of attracting Rs 7.5 lakh crore in investments and creating 20 lakh jobs by 2030.
The government has also announced sector-specific investment targets. The Aerospace and Defence Policy 2026–31 aims to attract Rs 60,000 crore in investments and generate 60,000 jobs, while the Textile and Apparel Policy 2026–31 targets Rs 20,000 crore in investments and five lakh jobs.
Underlining the need for balanced regional development, Shivakumar said the next phase of Karnataka’s economic growth would extend beyond Bengaluru to cities such as Mysuru, Mangaluru, Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi, Tumakuru and Kalaburagi.
The government is promoting at least five industrial and innovation clusters outside Bengaluru, while strengthening industrial parks, roads, logistics and regional connectivity. Special attention is being given to Kalyana Karnataka and Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, the CM added.