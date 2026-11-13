Karnataka Investors Meet on April 20-22: Govt unveils Aerospace and Defence Policy

BENGALURU: The Global Investors Meet 2027 will be held from April 20 to 22 at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru. At a curtain-raiser of the meet, themed ‘Powering what’s Next’, here on Thursday, the Karnataka government launched the new Aerospace and Defence Policy (2026–31) and the KIADB Digital Industrial Land Bank.

Unveiling the curtain raiser for the Global Investors Meet (GIM) – Invest Karnataka 2027, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar announced that Karnataka aims to attract investments worth Rs 7.5 lakh crore and generate 20 lakh jobs by 2030.

Inviting investors from India and across the world to partner with Karnataka’s growth story, the CM said the state was positioning itself as a leading destination for investments in emerging and future-oriented sectors, including semiconductors, aerospace, space technology, artificial intelligence, clean energy, life sciences and electric mobility.

“This is not just an investment summit. It is an opportunity to shape Karnataka’s future. Bring your ideas. Bring your investments. We will build the future together,” he said.